The Bachelor 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 25th season of The Bachelor is premiering Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Bachelor online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Bachelor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Bachelor live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bachelor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Preview

VideoVideo related to the bachelor 2021 live stream: how to watch online without cable 2021-01-04T15:00:09-05:00

Matt James is the lead for the 25th season of The Bachelor on ABC. Thirty-two women will vie for his heart, with just 24 remaining after the two-hour premiere.

The episode description from ABC reads:

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye. One woman causes a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asks Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes. But the drama is ratcheted up when dueling ladies arrive: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley, only to be upstaged by another being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown. Behold “the Queen”! However, nothing can stop the first blossoms of romance from blooming between Matt and the women. One who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant wins his admiration, but will she garner the coveted first impression rose? Matt finds his first rose ceremony overwhelming, discovering it difficult to say goodbye to the women he really didn’t want to disappoint. Twenty-four hopeful bachelorettes remain to join him on his romantic adventure to find the love of his life who could be his future wife.

And the 32 contestants are:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.

Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.

Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.

Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.

Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.

Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

