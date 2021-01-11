How to Watch The Bachelor 2021 Episode 2 Online Without Cable

Last week, Matt James’ season of The Bachelor got off to a rip-roaring start. Episode two airs Monday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Episode 2 Preview

The premiere episode of The Bachelor season 25 saw a woman show up in lingerie, a woman show up wearing a tiara and calling herself “queen,” and one girl showing up with a sex toy.

Now in episode two, medical personnel have to be brought in for the rose ceremony! The description for the entire episode reads:

The 24 women who survived the rose ceremony on arrival night discover that dating Matt is intoxicating although the atmosphere among the women is plain toxic. Matt’s adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria. The largest group date in Bachelor history has 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot, with Matt as the groom kissing his brides. Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane, but the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasn’t been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life—no matter what challenges he will face—as he starts his search for his happily ever after.

The 24 women left in the competition are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.

Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

