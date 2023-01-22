How to Watch The Bachelor Online Without Cable

“The Bachelor” is back with its 27th season, premiering on Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Bachelor” streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Bachelor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Bachelor” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Bachelor” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Bachelor” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Preview

Meet the Women of "The Bachelor" 2023 with Zach Shallcross Thirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross when the 27th season of “The Bachelor” premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Meet them here, and watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres! 2023-01-05T01:37:26Z

For its 27th season, “The Bachelor” is starring Zach Shallcross, the fan-favorite contestant from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette” that aired from July to September 2022. Zach was one of Rachel’s suitors, but he was eliminated in third place when he chose to leave the show after Rachel told him he was not ready for marriage due to being so young (he was 25, though Rachel was only one year older than him).

But now it is Shallcross’s turn to hand out the roses on “The Bachelor.”

The ABC press release reads:

After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of “The Bachelor.” Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation’s affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on “The Bachelorette.” The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres. An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. After a painful realization that Bachelorette Rachel Recchia wasn’t his perfect match, audiences saw Zach put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he emotionally self-eliminated, opening the door for his person to walk through. A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. Born and raised in California, Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add “life partner” to that list. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

Shallcross gave a sneak peek on Instagram in November when he said of the season, “This has been an unreal 2022. A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds.”

“The Bachelor” season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.