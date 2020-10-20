The Bachelorette 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 2 Online

Clare Crawley debuted as the new Bachelorette last week with all the drama Bachelor Nation was hoping for. Episode 2 airs Tuesday, October 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Bachelorette online for free:

The Bachelorette Episode 2 Preview

Dale Gets Clare's First Impression Rose – The BacheloretteAfter Bachelorette Clare Crawley met Dale, she said she felt like she'd just met her husband. So naturally, Dale was the recipient of Clare's First Impression Rose. From 'Week 1,' the season premiere of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-10-14T05:00:03Z

Last week, Bachelorette Clare Crawley sent AJ Jalawan, Chris Conran, Jeremy Higgins, Jordan Manier, Mike Tobin, Page Pressley, Robby Stahl, and Tyler Cottrill packing. This week — dodgeball!

The ABC press release teases:

Clare left no doubt the first night that she knew what she was looking for and let the men know it! Nine eager suitors get the opportunity to impress Clare as they learn how to communicate through the languages of love. Jason is the lucky bachelor to go on the first one-on-one date, but will he reveal some dark secrets from his youth and still be able to gain Clare’s acceptance? Then things turn really intense when 10 men show off something totally different – competing in a revealing game of dodgeball. Clare’s explosive moment with one suitor leads to an immediate reaction. Another bachelor, uncomfortable with the dodgeball competition, plans to confront Clare about her behavior as the drama is ratcheted up from the very start of her journey.

Nine fortunate men get a crash course in the love languages and show off their new knowledge in order to make a true romantic connection with Clare. But she needs to light a fire under the guys at the after-party, prompting them to step up and express themselves. Now, Clare begins to establish connections with more than one man.

Jason captures the first one-on-one date of the season as Clare seeks to uncover some deep-seated pain from his past he may be hiding. If he is able to open up and they both free themselves from their inner demons, will Clare accept him and be the one he has been looking for his whole life?

'The Bachelorette' 2020 Trailer – The BacheloretteClare knows what she wants when it comes to love. But does she know if these guys really are who they claim to be? Chris Harrison has never seen anything like this on the show — and you'll see it all this season. From 'Week 1,' the season premiere of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch TUESDAY… 2020-10-14T05:00:03Z

Ten amazing bachelors are revved up and ready to compete in an all-out dodgeball game with the winning team going to an after-party, while the losing team slinks home. One man on the losing side decides to crash the party, inciting a tense confrontation with the winners right in front of Clare. What could possibly go wrong? Another jaw-dropping moment springs from one earnest young man’s attempts to explain why he just had to be among Clare’s suitors. How will that answer sit with our determined Bachelorette?

The night of the rose ceremony, one man tries to grab Clare first, but she is determined to talk to the group date party crasher before that. Is he going home? But the evening is about to heat up even more when another suitor challenges Clare about the action at the dodgeball date. It’s a bumpy start on the road to love.

The 23 men vying for Clare’s heart are the following:

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 29, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

The Bachelorette season 16 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

