How to Watch The Bachelorette Episode 3 Online Free

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has gotten off to (dare we say it?) a very dramatic start. The third episode, which might just be where she “blows up” the show, airs Tuesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Bachelorette Episode 3 online for free:

‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 3 Preview

Week 3 Sneak Peek: Dale's Attention Causes Problems – The BacheloretteNext week on 'The Bachelorette,' the guys take issue with Dale getting so much attention from Clare, and cocktail party drama explodes, sending Clare into tears – and anger. From 'Week 2' of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-10-21T05:00:03Z

This week on The Bachelorette, Clare finds herself trying to keep her journey to find love from “careening off the rails,” according to the press release from ABC.

“Yosef is particularly determined to confront the unsuspecting Bachelorette on a number of issues — only to have Clare heroically stand up to him. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit to get the lowdown on Clare’s guys. Things go awry when Clare decides to have an extended after-party with eight of the bachelors.

“Tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on. Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster. Comedy favorite Margaret Cho makes a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast before a live audience, however, these suitors have something more devious in mind.”

There is also a live roast hosted by comedian Margaret Cho. But once the participating bachelors learn the audience is the other contestants, they all take aim for the perceived frontrunner, Dale Moss. How will Clare take it?

The 22 men vying for Clare’s heart are the following:

Ben, 29, an Army veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 29, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

