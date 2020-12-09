MTV’s long-running competition series is back with its 36th season when The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of The Challenge: Double Agents online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Preview

VideoVideo related to the challenge double agents live stream: how to watch online 2020-12-09T14:00:43-05:00

Even with the global COVID-19 pandemic raging, The Challenge team found a way to safely film a season. They put a number of safety protocols in place and flew the 300+ crew and 30-member cast to Iceland for eleven weeks from August to November to bring its fans “Double Agents.”

Showrunner Emer Harkin scouted locations remotely and then traveled to Iceland in July to begin prepping for the season. She told Variety in an interview that it was complicated, but they made it work.

“When we arrived there was a 24-hour quarantine. The way that they do it is you arrive at the airport and you go through — just like going through customs — a COVID booth [where] they do a test. You download an app and they alert you on the app when you’re cleared and then you can start moving freely,” Harkin said.

Then as they started working, everyone involved was tested every three days. Local crew members were kept separate from the crew members who had flown in from other countries, and over 3000 tests were taken over the course of the season. If someone had had a positive test, they would have been removed immediately, but Harkin is proud that they never once had a positive test the entire time they were filming.

The 30-person cast is a good mix of newbies and veterans. It includes Amber Borzotra, Amber Martinez, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Gabriella “Gabby” Allen, Kaycee Clark, Lolo Jones, Malkamito “Kam” Willaims, Natalie Anderson, Nicole Zanatta, Nany Gonzalez, Olivia “Liv” Jawando, Theresa Jones, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, and Tori Deal for the women, and Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Darrell Taylor, Demetrius “Mechie” Harris, Devin Walker, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Joseph Allen, Josh Martinez, Jay Starrett, Leroy Garrett, Kyle Christie, Lionel “Lio Rush” Green, Nam Vo, Nelson Thomas, and Wes Bergmann for the men.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

