How to Watch The Challenge Season 37 Online

Longrunning reality competition series “The Challenge” is back for its 37th season–“Spies, Lies & Allies”–on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch new episodes of “The Challenge” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange”. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with MTV, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Challenge” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Preview





Play



The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV Thirty-four of the most elite agents from around the globe 🌎 will battle it out for ONE. MILLION. DOLLARS. This is The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. 🔥 The mission launches Wednesday, August 11th at 8/7c on @MTV! #TheChallenge37 Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf… 2021-08-04T14:02:27Z

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is subtitled “Spies, Lies and Allies” and it features 17 international players, which is a first for the franchise, according to the MTV press release.

The press release teases:

For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will feature 17 international players alongside US players and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 190 countries in the coming months. Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of “The Challenge” spy games. Coinciding with “Spies, Lies and Allies,” MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off with its new season on Thursday, August 12th through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan-favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. The premiere episode is titled “The List” and its description reads, “TJ’s Agents meet during a high stakes mission that will have a massive impact on the game. Love is in the air at headquarters, but some new romances may spell danger in the game. A scandalous list emerges and threatens to expose a strong player.”

The cast is as follows:

Veterans:

Tori Deal — 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez — 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira — 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell — 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark _ 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia — 6th Challenge

Big T — 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas — 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton — 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez — 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie — 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat — 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello — 19th Challenge

Devin Walker — 6th Challenge

Nam Vo — 2nd Challenge

Rookies

Michela Bradshaw – “Survivor US”

Michele Fitzgerald – “Survivor US”

Tacha Akide – “Big Brother Nigeria”

Emy Alupei – “Survivor: Romania”

Berna Canbeldek – “Survivor: Turkey”

Priscilla Anyabu – “Love Island US”

Tracy Candela -“Love Island Germany”

Bettina Buchanan – “Paradise Hotel Sweden”

Esther Agunbiade – “Big Brother Nigeria”

Lauren Coogan – “Love Island US”

Corey Lay – “12 Dates of Christmas”

Jeremiah White – “Love Island US”

Tommy Sheenan – “Survivor US”

Gabo Szabo – “Warsaw Shore” and “Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary”

Hughie Maughan – “Big Brother UK” and “Dancing with the Stars UK”

Emmanuel Neagu – “Survivor Romania”

Logan Sampedro – “Survivor Spain”

Kelz Dyke – “Too Hot to Handle UK”

Renan Hellemans – “EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium”

“The Challenge” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.