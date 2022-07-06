‘The Challenge: USA’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit MTV reality competition series is coming to broadcast cable with the debut of “The Challenge: USA,” which premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Challenge: USA” online for free:

‘The Challenge: USA’ Preview

Play

The OFFICIAL Trailer for The Challenge: USA 🇺🇸 It's here! The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6th on CBS! Who are you rooting for? Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf #TheChallenge #TheChallengeUSA #MTV Subscribe to The Challenge: bit.ly/2lCW9xv More from MTV: Official MTV Website: mtv.com/ Like The Challenge on Facebook: bit.ly/2Z0kxXW Follow The… 2022-06-14T19:59:48Z

“The Challenge” has been airing on MTV since 1998, though the first couple of seasons looked very different from what the show has grown into. Still, it has been stayed popular through 37 seasons, so now CBS is getting in on the fun.

This special edition of “The Challenge,” hosted by longtime MTV “Challenge” host TJ Lavin, is bringing together “fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows including ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Love Island’ to compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

The cast is as follows:

Domenick Abbate, Survivor 36

Azah Awasum, Big Brother 23

David Alexander, Big Brother 21 & 22

Tasha Fox, Survivor 28 and 31

Tyson Apostol, Survivor 18, 20 27 (winner) & 40

Kyra Green, Love Island 1

Cashel Barnett, Love Island 1

Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother 23

Ben Driebergen, Survivor 35 (winner) & 40

Sarah Lacina, Survivor 28, 34 (winner) & 40

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Love Island 3

Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother 23

Danny McCray, Survivor 41

Justine Ndiba, Love Island 2 (winner)

Enzo Palumbo, Big Brother 12 & 22

Cayla Platt, The Amazing Race 33

Xavier Prather, Big Brother 23 (winner)

Cashay Proudfoot, Love Island 3

Leo Temory, The Amazing Race 23, 24 & 31

Angela Rummans, Big Brother 20

Javonny Vega, Love Island 3

Shannon St. Clair, Love Island 3

James Wallington, The Amazing Race 32 (winner)

Shan Smith, Survivor 41

Kyland Young, Big Brother 23

Desi Williams, Survivor 35

Derek Xiao, Big Brother 23

Cely Vazquez, Love Island 2

In addition to the $500,000 grand prize, the winner will also get a spot on “The Challenge: World Championship” coming to Paramount Plus later this year.

Following the 90-minute premiere on July 6, “The Challenge: USA” will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.