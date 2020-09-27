How to Watch The Comey Rule Online Without Cable

Just in time for the 2020 election comes a two-part dramatization of the controversy surrounding the 2016 election. The Comey Rule airs Sunday, September 27 and Monday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch The Comey Rule streaming online for free:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch The Comey Rule either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch The Comey Rule live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can either watch The Comey Rule live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch The Comey Rule live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘The Comey Rule’ Preview

Starring Emmy-winning actors Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson, directed and adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray, and based on James Comey’s bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty” comes The Comey Rule comes this immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath that divided the nation.

It features more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals and aims to be “the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics, and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

The description is as follows:

The series takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance.

Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others, and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary

Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president.

Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.

In night one, Comey (Daniels) interviews with President Obama (Kingsley BenAdir) and gets the job of a lifetime, Director of the FBI, an organization he is inspired to transform. But two years into his tenure, the Bureau is plunged into two hugely controversial cases: “Midyear Exam,” the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails while serving as Secretary of State, and “Crossfire Hurricane,’ an investigation into Russia’s ongoing attempts to derail the Presidential Election of 2016. Comey’s decisions on those two cases will alter both his place in history and history itself.

In night two, Comey awakens on November 9, 2016, now known nationally as “the man who got Donald Trump elected.” With that hanging over him, he now must try to find a way to work with the new president. That grows complicated when it becomes clear that Trump wants to use Comey, the Bureau, and the Department of Justice for his own political aims – forcing these two men on a collision course whose result is as inevitable as it is tragic.

The supporting cast includes Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and Peter Coyote as former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Additional cast includes Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt, and Damon Gupton.

The Comey Rule premieres Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

