How to Watch ‘The Day Sports Stood Still’ HBO Documentary Online Free

The latest sports documentary hitting TV is “The Day Sports Stood Still,” premiering Wednesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don't have HBO and you've used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch The Day Sports Stood Still streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Day Sports Stood Still’ Preview

The Day Sports Stood Still (2021) | Official Trailer | HBOFrom Emmy®-winning director Antoine Fuqua and Academy® award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, The Day Sports Stood Still tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the remarkable turn of events that followed. The HBO original documentary premieres March 24 at 9PM on HBO Max. At the center of… 2021-03-11T17:00:59Z

With “The Day Sports Stood Still,” HBO Sports is giving viewers “a unique window into the sports world’s extraordinary pause and restart during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the HBO press release. It is executive produced and stars NBA all-star Chris Paul.

This feature-length documentary “tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the remarkable turn of events that followed.” The press release continues:

Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua will chronicle the abrupt stoppage, athletes’ prominent role in the cultural reckoning on racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic, and the complex return to competition in the summer and fall.

At the center of the film is the first-person account of NBA All-Star and president of the NBA Players Association, Chris Paul. An executive producer on the project, Paul, the point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time, will relive his journey from being in the middle of the first game to be stopped on March 11, 2020 against the Utah Jazz, to suddenly living in quarantine, to his crucial role in helping re-open the NBA safely to playing in “the bubble.”

Brought to life through a collection of raw interviews with athletes that detail how profoundly the sports world’s pause in the pandemic affected their lives and careers, the documentary features: the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari, Karl-Anthony Towns, team owner Mark Cuban, commissioner Adam Silver, and players association executive director Michele Roberts; MLB’s Mookie Betts; the NHL’s Ryan Reaves; NFL’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; Natasha Cloud of the WNBA; LPGA’s Michelle Wie West; Dutch soccer player Marten de Roon; and Olympians Daryl Homer and Laurie Hernandez.

“Last March when the NBA announced they were postponing the season, Chris Paul and I spoke and he said to me ‘we have to document this.’ [Director Antoine Fuqua] was our next call and days later, we started filming. We knew this was a unique story, but no one could have predicted the emotional twists and turns that came with bringing the game back,” said Brian Grazer in a statement. “It’s been an incredible journey and a point in history that none of us will forget.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Brian, Chris, and HBO Sports on this special project,” said Fuqua. “We are excited to chronicle the history-making events that occurred in the sport’s world during these unprecedented times.”

“It is an unbelievable opportunity to be able to work with Brian and Antoine to tell the collective story of the sports world over the last few months,” said Paul. “Brian had called me while I was still in the locker room that fateful night on March 11 and from there, we have been working to give the audience a deeper look into this momentous time in history.”

“The Day Sports Stood Still” premieres Wednesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.