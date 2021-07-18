How to Watch ‘The End’ Showtime Series Online for Free

The newest dramedy coming to television is “The End,” premiering Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “The End” live or on-demand online for free:

‘The End’ Preview





Play



The End (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME THE END is a half-hour dark comedy series starring Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown, Killing Eve) and Golden Globe nominee Frances O’Connor (The Missing, Mansfield Park). In THE END, three generations of a family live with separate but intersecting obsessions – trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none… 2021-05-20T16:30:03Z

“The End” is a dark comedy about three generations of a family that are trying to figure out their lives — “how to die with dignity, live with none and make it all count,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

The series centers on Dr. Kate Brennan (Frances O’Connor), an Australian-based specialist in palliative care. Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work, and she is passionate in her opposition. On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother Edie Henley (Harriet Walter) feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate has little choice but to ship Edie out from England and deposit her in Australia’s Gold Coast in a nearby retirement community – Edie’s worst nightmare. While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children, one of whom is a teenage trans boy, are trying to work out who they are and who they want to be. “The End” is a story about family, ethics and emotion, and mostly how it’s never too late to start again. “The End” also stars four-time Australian Film Institute award winner Noni Hazlehurst, Roy Billing, Robyn Nevin, Luke Arnold, Morgan Davies, Ingrid Torelli, John Waters, Brendan Cowell, and Alex Dimitriades.

“The End” was acquired by Showtime after a successful run in 2020 on Fox Showcase and Sky Atlantic in Australia and the United Kingdom.

The premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The first is titled “Do Not Resuscitate” and its description reads, “In an English village, recently widowed Edie Henley tries to end her own life and fails spectacularly, burning her house to the ground; declared unfit to look after herself, Edie is flown out to Australia so her daughter Kate can take care of her.”

The second episode airing July 18 is called “Toxic Shock Syndrome” and its description reads, “Edie babysits Persephone as Kate fights to rescue her reputation; Oberon lands himself in danger, and it falls to Edie, Pamela and Persephone to launch a rescue mission.”

Then on July 25 comes episodes three and four, “F*** Christmas” and “Pola rBear.” The description for “F*** Christmas” reads, “As Christmas rolls around, the retirement village is buzzing with activity about the annual Christmas show; Pamela wants to perform something and Edie, uncharacteristically, agrees to be her backup singer.”

And the description for “Polar Bear” promises, “Having turned 16, Oberon has the right to start testosterone treatment; the doctor informs them that they need the consent of both parents.”

“The End” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.