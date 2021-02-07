How to Watch The Equalizer 2021 Reboot Without Cable

The latest network TV crime drama is The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah in the title role. It premieres immediately following Super Bowl LV, which should be at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, but that also depends on how long the game runs.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch The Equalizer streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch The Equalizer live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Equalizer live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. CBS is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch The Equalizer live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Equalizer live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch The Equalizer live or on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

‘The Equalizer’ Preview

The Equalizer – Official Trailer – Premieres Feb. 7Queen Latifah's new drama is set to premiere at a date and time with no equal – immediately following the Super Bowl! In the reimagining of the classic series, Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Watch… 2021-01-18T01:47:22Z

This new CBS crime drama is a reimagining of the 1980s show of the same name that aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989. It starred Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence officer with a lot of secrets who used his training to help people who were trapped in dangerous situations.

There was a 2014 film and a 2018 sequel that were loosely based on the series that starred Denzel Washington. This reboot stars Queen Latifah in the title role of Robyn McCall, “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Robyn’s clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and her aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint), who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (Chris Noth), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; Melody “Mel” Bayani (Liza Lapira), an edgy bar owner and a colleague from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker. As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as The Equalizer.

In an interview about the show, Queen Latifah told USA Today that The Equalizer is a “necessary” show in this day and age. She liked the idea of “delivering some justice (as) a Black woman on network television. I thought the idea of it was incredible and necessary and fun.”

She added, “When we started this project, little did we know that we would face a pandemic; we would face such amazing divisiveness in this country; we would have to deal with a real, real hard look at the racial inequities, of the social inequities, of the financial inequities of this country. We just didn’t know that, God, would we need to see justice. There’s just so many different things that are going on that made this show timely.”

Subsequent new episodes of The Equalizer will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.