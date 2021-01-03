How to Watch The Jane Doe Murders Online Without Cable

The latest true-crime special to hit the airwaves is The Jane Doe Murders, premiering Sunday, January 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Jane Doe Murders streaming online for free:

‘The Jane Doe Murders’ Preview

ET has your first look at the ‘The Jane Doe Murders,’ which premieres in January on Oxygen.Yolanda McClary, renowned forensic specialist and former Las Vegas crime investigator who specializes in the recovery of DNA, is seeking justice for Jane Does in an all-new, true crime special. ET has viewers' first look at The Jane Doe Murders, coming to Oxygen in January. According to the network, which recently announced its 2021 slate of… 2020-12-11T18:04:05Z

This new two-hour special examines unidentified crime victims. The Jane Doe Murders stars Yolanda McClary, a “renowned forensic specialist and former Las Vegas crime investigator who specializes in the recovery of DNA,” according to the Oxygen press release.

The press release says that in the United States alone, there are nearly 40,000 open cases “in which the victim of a violent crime remains unidentified and loved ones are never returned to their families. These victims are called Jane or John Doe, and they become cold cases. There can be no justice for them or their families—but one Jane Doe gets a second look that changes everything.”

McClary “has made it her mission to help give Jane Does their names back. Using groundbreaking new forensic technology and DNA databases, Yolanda and her team of genealogists set out to help local law enforcement solve a murder case from 23 years ago and reveal the identity of a woman left for dead in the remote woods of Polk County, Oregon. With nothing but bones, Yolanda works feverishly to piece together what happened and potentially uncover clues that can help open new roads in the case.”

Oxygen is one of the fastest-growing cable networks with its popular original programming Snapped, Cold Justice, Killer Couples, Criminal Confessions, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks, and Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.

The Jane Doe Murders premieres Sunday, January 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.