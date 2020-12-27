The Masked Dancer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If you love The Masked Singer, get ready because the new dance competition series The Masked Dancer is debuting Sunday, December 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live to all timezones, on FOX following the NFL doubleheader.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch The Masked Dancer streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Masked Dancer live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Masked Dancer live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Masked Dancer live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Preview

VideoVideo related to the masked dancer live stream: how to watch online 2020-12-27T14:00:55-05:00

Hosted by Craig Robinson, this new competition series features secret celebrity contestants shaking their groove things while covered head to toe in elaborate costumes, just like on The Masked Singer. There will be clues given to the costumed celebrities’ identities and each week the audience will vote for their favorites, sending someone home — whose identity will then be revealed.

“Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks,” teases the FOX press release

FOX also reveals that between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve won 20 Emmy Awards, had 20 Grammy nominations, earned 10 world dancing titles, have written five New York Times best-selling books, won four Olympic gold medals, have sold 38 million albums worldwide and have three Broadway show appearances.

VideoVideo related to the masked dancer live stream: how to watch online 2020-12-27T14:00:55-05:00

The celebrity panelists include Ken Jeong from The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, world-famous singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, actor Brian Austin Green, who was recently unmasked as the “Giraffe” on The Masked Singer, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

The 10 contestants for the first season of The Masked Dancer include Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra.

The Masked Dancer premieres Sunday, December 27 at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX following the NFL doubleheader. It then moves to its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on January 6.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to ‘Bachelor’ Creator Owning Her ‘DWTS’ Win