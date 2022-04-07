How to Watch the Masters Without Cable 2022

After two years of bending around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Masters is back in regular form this year, and with the return of Tiger Woods and a plethora of top-rated talent in the prime of their careers, the 86th edition of “A tradition unlike any other” promises to be must-watch material this week.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET), but you can also watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the Masters live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch the 2022 Masters online:

For each day of the tournament, ESPN+ will offer several broadcasts starting at the beginning of the round, including four different feeds for featured groups (two in the morning, two in the afternoon) and three different feeds for featured holes (one for 4, 5 and 6; one for 15 and 16; and one for Amen Corner).

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you want to watch the same coverage as the TV broadcast, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Another option for watching the TV broadcasts, DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

The Masters 2022 Preview

All eyes will be on Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week for one of the most anticipated Masters tournaments in years.

The headliner for the 86th edition will be Tiger Woods, who is set to return to the course following a single-car accident that left him with significant leg injuries 13 months ago. The five-time Masters champion last teed it up for a competitive round in November 2020 at Augusta, when the Masters was held in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last two Masters were altered by the pandemic, with the 2020 tournament being moved to November for the first time, and last year’s featuring a limited amount of patrons on the grounds to watch the action. The fans will be welcomed back in full force for the annual rite of spring this year, and the roars will certainly return to the iconic course.

This year’s field is loaded, with a slew of players having a legit chance to wear the green jacket come Sunday night.

The betting favorite coming into the week is Spain’s Jon Rahm, who has finished in the top-10 in four straight Masters. The 27-year-old Spaniard took home his first major title last summer when he hoisted the U.S. Open trophy at Torrey Pines.

Scottie Scheffler has rapidly ascended to world No. 1 with three wins in his last five TOUR starts. The 25-year-old American came into this year without a win on TOUR but has run off a string of victories at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the WGC Match Play over the last couple of months.

The list of favorites who are in search of their first green jacket also includes Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay. The four-time major winner McIlroy will take his eighth crack at completing the career grand slam with a win at Augusta.

The health of reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is a question mark coming into the tournament, as he has been dealing with back and neck injuries over the last few weeks. Matsuyama became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major when he held off Will Zalatoris by one stroke last year. Schauffele and previous Masters champion Jordan Spieth finished tied for third place.

The 30-year-old Matsuyama will be attempting to become the first player to go back-to-back at the Masters since Woods did it twenty years ago.

The par 72, 7,510 yard Alister MacKenzie/Bobby Jones-designed course is expected to be a significant challenge this week for the game’s best. A lot of rain has fallen over the last few days which will make the course play longer and with windy and cooler conditions expected, the world’s top players will have their work cut out for them as they compete for a trip to Butler Cabin on Sunday.