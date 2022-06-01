The Match 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

A superstar-studded lineup of NFL quarterbacks try their hand at golf in “The Match” charity golf event on Wednesday, June 1.

The Match (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT.

The Match 2022 Preview

NFL superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen take to golf for the sixth annual “The Match” charity golf event in Las Vegas.

Brady and Rodgers have competed before in the event. Mahomes and Allen will team up against them in an NFC-AFC matchup on the links. It’s an event filled with golf and playful banter between the superstar quarterbacks and celebrity guests.

Banter started as early as the announcement of the lineup on April 18. Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback tweeted that him and Brady versus Mahomes and Allen is “not a fair fight“. Mahomes believes he and Allen have a shot.

“I think the reason we’re going to win is, we’re going to be able to play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there,” Mahomes jokingly said in a press conference. “They’re going to be playing it nice and easy. They might get us on a couple of par 3’s and stuff like that, but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers it’s going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they’re using their six irons. That’ll help us a little bit.”

Mahomes, 26, and Allen, 26, emerged as superstar quarterbacks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills respectively in recent years. That’s included a couple of epic playoff matchups between the two superstars and their teams.

Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38, have been playing in the NFL since the 2000s. Brady briefly retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason but came back right before NFL free agency.

“Last year was pretty tough, just from basically having the MCL reconstruction, and I basically tore it in my last season in New England and I went the whole offseason with a torn MCL,” Brady said in a Match press conference, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I didn’t get a reconstruction, because I thought it would just heal back. So I didn’t do anything. The following year, I just taped it, basically, every day. And then finally getting it reconstructed last year, it felt for the first time this offseason, it’s been really good.”

Six years ago, “The Match” originally start with professional golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Peyton Manning and Brady joined the field afterward. This year’s Match marks the first with all non-professional golfers. But Brady might want everyone to believe differently as he showed off a hole-in-one on Twitter last week.

Mahomes and Allen will look to prove it was an anomaly and let Brady and Rodgers know about it. The trash talking has only ramped up leading up to the tee-off.