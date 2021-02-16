How to Watch The Oval Season 2 Streaming Online Without Cable

Immediately following the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play is the season two premiere of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on Tuesday, February 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are all the different ways you can watch The Oval Season 2 episodes streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Oval live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Oval live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. BET is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch The Oval live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get the first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Oval live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Oval’ Season 2 Preview

Preview: The Oval Returns This February | Season 2 | Tyler Perry’s The Oval 2021-01-09T00:54:54Z

Tyler Perry’s political soap opera The Oval, the second season of which the BET press release calls “jaw-breaking,” is back on Tuesday, February 16 with its second season premiere.

“[The Oval] lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence,” teases the network.

The show stars Ed Quinn as the president of the United States and Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, and Daniel Croix Henderson as his family, and Javon Johnson as the White House butler and Ptosha Storey, and Vaughn W. Hebron as the butler’s family.

It co-stars Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon.

The season two premiere episode is titled “A Little Girl Talk” and its description promises, “Laura’s grisly discovery scares her almost to death; Maude gives Gayle a reality check on how things will progress going forward; Richard presses Nancy for answers she’s not ready to give.”

The show moves to its regular 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot on Tuesday, February 23 with episode two, titled “Natural Habitat,” whose description reads, “A new first family attends the inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the president’s family and the staff.”

Tyler Perry’s The Oval airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT but the season two premiere airs at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT due to the special broadcast of Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play on BET.