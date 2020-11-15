How to Watch The Reagans Documentary (2020) Online

The latest political docu-series to hit TV is The Reagans, which chronicles President Ronald Reagan’s rise to political fame and his two terms in office in the 1980s. It premieres Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch The Reagans streaming online for free:

‘The Reagans’ Preview

This new four-part docu-series contextualizes the legacy of Ronald and Nancy Reagan a generation later while exploring the palace intrigue of the Reagan White House years. Featuring never-before-seen material and interviews with the couple’s most intimate family and friends including Ronald Reagan Jr., The Reagans explores the indelible mark the Reagans left on society, the nation and the world, as well as how their impact resonates in the conservative movement of today.

By shining a light on the truths behind the Reagan myth and critically analyzing Ronald Reagan’s quest for power, his mode of governing, the ripple effects of his economic policies and the unprecedented role Nancy Reagan played in the White House, the series redefines the Reagans a generation after they stood at the center of the national and global stage. Covering Reagan’s rise from movie star to politician and tackling his questionable record on race, the administration’s near-collapse amid the Iran-Contra scandal, and inaction in the face of the HIV pandemic, The Reagans offers an epochal look at a recent past that has much to do with our turbulent present.

Part 1, airing November 15, is called “The Hollywood Myth Machine” and its description reads, “Ronald Reagan’s rise from liberal movie star to an unlikely conservative politician who shocked the nation by capturing the governorship of one of the largest states; the ruthless rise of the corporate political right.”

Part 2, airing November 22, is called “The Right Turn” and its description promises, “Reagan’s record on race and his history as a law-and-order candidate who effectively used racialist codes as a strategy to win elections; Nancy starts to come into her own as a political force.”

Part 3, airing November 29, is called “The Great Undoing” and its description says, “Exploring the triumph of both Reagans and how Ronald goes about undoing the New Deal; Nancy and Ronald struggle with their image as they seem to care more about the rich and the military-industrial complex than the poor.”

Part 4, airing December 6, is called “In the Stars” and its description says, “The Reagans’ second term – and near-collapse of the administration in light of the Iran-Contra scandal – comes under examination. Nancy’s behind-the-scenes machinations reveal her true influence and power: expertly balancing the act of a dutiful wife as Ronald’s health declines with her quest to shape the Reagan legacy. The Reagans’ tragic inaction in the face of the HIV-AIDS pandemic is assessed with Dr. Anthony Fauci weighing in.”

The Reagans airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

