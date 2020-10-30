How to Watch Barack Obama ‘The Shop’ Episode Online

A special episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted is airing Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT — LeBron James and Maverick Carter are welcoming President Barack Obama to their conversation.



‘The Shop’ Preview

The Shop: Uninterrupted is a discusison show starring LeBron James and Maverick Carter that offers unfiltered convesation and debate with some of the biggest names in sports, politics, culture, music, and entertainment. This special episode welcomes President Barack Obama.

In the preview clip, Obama talks about the history of African American athletes as activists.

“[Activism dates back] to Jack Johnson the boxer and then you’ve got Jackie Robinson, you’ve got Muhammad Ali, folks like Bill Russell in the NBA, Arthur Ashe in tennis — but then for a while I think there was a suspension of activism because I think for a time, the African American athlete started thinking in terms of contracts, money, shoe deals, etcetera,” said President Obama. “And to see this new generation without fear in speaking their mind and their conscience, I think you guys are setting the tone for a lot of young people coming up and a lot of other athletes in other leagues. We saw what happened after Milwaukee and the NBA players did what they did … you guys really showed leadership on this in a way that deserves a lot of credit and made me real proud.”

The Shop: Uninterrupted | President Obama Special Episode | Making A Plan to Vote (Clip) | HBOLock down your plan. https://www.morethanavote.org #HBO #TheShopHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, HBO Sports presents unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The Shop gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited… 2020-10-28T16:00:09Z

“Two years ago, LeBron and Maverick created a unique forum with The Shop,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Their conversation with President Obama is candid, compelling, and urgently relevant.”

Past guests have included Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Candace Parker, Drake, Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Kimmel, Lena Waithe, Antonio Brown, Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen, Pharrell Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Nas X, Patrick Mahomes, Chadwick Boseman, and Tiffany Haddish.

James and Carter launched More Than A Vote earlier this year in June in the aftermath of the unjust murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. More Than A Vote is a coalition of Black athletes and artists focused on educating, energizing, and protecting Black voters and fighting the lies and systemic, racist voter suppression that stands in the way of Black voices being heard at the ballot box. The group’s efforts also include converting sports venues into voting locations, recruiting over 40,000 poll workers in Black communities, combating misinformation that targets Black voters, and mobilizing Black voters to make a plan to vote with compelling content.

The Shop: Uninterrupted airs periodically on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.