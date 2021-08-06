How to Watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ Online for Free

Fortunately for those who don’t want to make the trip to the theaters, the new “Suicide Squad” movie is also available on HBO Max for one month.

If you sign up for HBO Max directly through their website, there is no free trial. It’s $14.99 per month right away. However, you can get HBO Max included with a free trial of some other streaming services, which we detail below.

As such, here’s how to sign up and watch “The Suicide Squad” for free (note that the movie will leave HBO Max after 30 days on September 5):

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” One year of HBO Max (or however long you keep AT&T TV) is included for free in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial of AT&T TV.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you go to checkout your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch AT&T TV on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above bundle, you can watch “The Suicide Squad” on the HBO Max app (not the AT&T TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your AT&T TV credentials.

HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Whether you’re a new or existing Hulu subscriber, the HBO Max add-on comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch HBO Max on Hulu

Once signed up for the HBO Max add-on to Hulu, you can watch “The Suicide Squad” on the HBO Max app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your Hulu credentials.

‘The Suicide Squad’ Preview





Play



THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official Trailer Our only hope to save the world is a bunch of supervillains — what could go wrong? Check out the new trailer for James Gunn’s #TheSuicideSquad, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max* August 6. *Only available on the Ad-Free plan. Available for 31 days from theatrical release. Films and release dates subject to… 2021-06-22T20:36:19Z

This latest entry in the DC Extended Universe of films is a direct sequel to the 2016 “Suicide Squad” film. It stars returning cast members Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, plus it adds newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Steve Agee, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Tinash Kajese.

According to the HBO Max press release, the motley crew of supervillains is sent on a mission to a remote jungle. It teases:

Welcome to Belle Reve, where the worst Supervillains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Those willing to take the chance find themselves dropped (literally) on a remote jungle island for a search and destroy mission. Did we mention it’s teeming with militant adversaries and guerilla forces? One wrong move and they’re dead.

In an interview with Variety, star Kinnaman talks about this “insane” sequel and why the first movie wasn’t really was he had hoped it would be.

“[The new ‘Suicide Squad’ is] insane. It’s by far James Gunn’s best film,” Kinnaman said. “It just takes it to another level. It’s an insane film. At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. … I found it to be one of the most entertaining films I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, it’s so well-paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing. It’s funny along the way the whole time, effortlessly.”

He went on to say that he was “struck by how well it flowed” but also how much it had “little moments of emotional depth and visual and emotional poetry.”

“I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger. And then it’s also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways and super violent. Just gory almost at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very comedic. At the end of the movie, it’s completely normal seeing this giant shark just standing gnawing on a person’s head, and some of the people just having a conversation next to it… When you’re one hour and 50 minutes into ‘Suicide Squad,’ that’s going to feel completely normal. It’s so irreverent,” said Kinnaman.

He also said that the first “Suicide Squad” was “f***ing great” for the first 40 minutes and then it lost its way.

“There were conflicting visions and it just didn’t end up being what we all hoped it was. It didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make, and this is something very different,” teased Kinnaman.

“The Suicide Squad” drops on HBO Max on Friday, August 6.