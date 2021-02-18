How to Watch ‘The Widower’ NBC Miniseries Online Free

Coming from the producers of Dateline NBC is a three-part true crime miniseries called The Widower, premiering Thursday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Widower’ Preview

THE WIDOWER | Official TrailerThe murder of a Las Vegas woman launches investigators on a 13-year odyssey revealing twisted secrets of the most outrageous suspect they’ve ever met: a man who’s been widowed 4 times. The three-night event premieres Thursday 2/18 at 10/9c, and continues Friday 2/19 and Sunday 2/21 at 9/8c on NBC. 2021-02-11T20:21:05Z

The Widower is a special three-part miniseries from the producers of Dateline NBC that “goes behind the scenes of one of the country’s most confounding murder investigations, revealing a tale of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real time. The riveting docuseries features unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with Dateline’s cameras,” according to NBC’s press release.

The case in question is that of Thomas Randolph, a Las Vegas man accused of murdering his wife, Sharon — but that is just the tip of the iceberg. The press release continues:

With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, Dateline NBC veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation in real time that soon reveals Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife – and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. Over the course of 10 years, Slepian travels across the country, interviewing and documenting the alleged killer as he tantalizes law enforcement, the legal team and even the Dateline cameras in a twisted game of cat and mouse. Additionally, the three-part series features unprecedented access to Randolph, detectives, prosecutors and the defense team, as well as gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial. Dateline also speaks with Randolph’s surviving wives, family members of his alleged victims and his would-be accomplices, who reveal details of his sordid past in an effort to finally stop him.

Part one of the miniseries airs on Thursday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, part two airs on Friday, February 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and part three airs on Sunday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, all on NBC.

