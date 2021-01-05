How to Watch This Is Us Season 5 Online Without Cable

Award-winning drama This Is Us returns to continue its fifth season on Tuesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch This Is Us Season 5 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch This Is Us live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch This Is Us live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch This Is Us live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch this is us season 5 online without cable 2021-01-05T16:00:44-05:00

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth season of This Is Us only aired three episodes before going on the holiday hiatus. Now it’s back with the fourth episode of season five, “A Long Road Home,” in a season that promises to have all the heartfelt moments and tears that fans have come to expect.

When we last saw the Pearson family in the beginning of season five, viewers were introduced to Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes). The show also began incorporating COVID-19 into the storyline, with Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) quarantining together and revealing their pregnancy to the family. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were looking into adoption, and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) clinical trial for her early stages of Alzheimer’s.

When the show returns on January 5, the description for “A Long Road Home” teases, “Kate confronts her past; Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to an unexpected discovery; Kevin debates the best path for his future,” which means Randall is probably about to meet his birth mom since, in the last episode, the man who Laurel took up with after she and William (Ron Cephas Jones) were no longer together saw Randall in his viral video.

The description for the new episode airing January 12 titled “Birth Mother” says that Randall “uncovers new truth about his past,” and the description for the January 19 episode, titled “There,” reads, “Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip; Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.”

Even in its fifth season, critics are giving This Is Us positive reviews. IndieWire’s Ben Travers said that the show “found a genuine and productive way to engage with COVID and police brutality without becoming too preachy, too saccharine, or too distanced from its core self,” and CNN’s Brian Lowry praised Brown’s performance, in particular, writing, “Brown was, as usual, sensational, as Randall dealt with issues that he has previously been reluctant to discuss… The mix of micro and macro most successfully collided within that character, offering a promising foundation for the season to come.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch RuPauls Drag Race Season 13 Online