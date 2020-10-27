How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

NBC’s award-winning drama This Is Us is back for its fifth season on Tuesday, October 27 with two back-to-back episodes airing at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of This Is Us online for free:

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Preview

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.

When we last saw the Pearson family and their friends, Jack and Rebecca were celebrating the Big 3’s first birthday, but they were grieving over the loss of their third baby, Kyle. Meanwhile, in the present, the Pearsons were celebrating the first birthday of Kate and Toby’s baby, Jack. At the party, Rebecca announced that she was going to Missouri for a clinical trial to treat her Alzheimer’s.

When it came to light that Randall was the one who convinced Rebecca to do the trial, he and Kevin got into a knock-down, drag-out fight about it. But Kevin’s day was rocked when Madison (Caitlin Thompson) showed up and told him she was pregnant with his children.

Then in a flash-forward, viewers met Hailey (Adelaide Kane), who is now-adult baby Jack’s (Blake Stadnik) adopted sister. In this flash-forward, Jack and his wife Lucy (Auden Thornton) have just given birth to a baby girl named Hope.

When season five premieres, the Pearsons gather to celebrate the Big 3’s 40th birthday. Then the show will be off next Tuesday, November 3, for the election. On November 10, it returns with episode three, “Changes,” where “Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty.”

In a Q&A with reporters ahead of the fifth season premiere, creator Dan Fogelman said that the fight between Kevin and Randall will take center stage for a while in the season.

“That’s a fight that has been building for 40 years between these two boys, and now men, who grew up in the same house,” said Fogelman, adding, “It’s in the front and center of our premiere, and it will be in the front and center of our show for quite a bit.”

Actor Justin Hartley then teased that with a fight like this, “sometimes it takes an event to bring people back together.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

