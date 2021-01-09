Tigres UANL vs León Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Tigres UANL will host Club León at Estadio Universitario on Saturday for each squad’s 2021 Clausura opener.

In the United States, the match (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on Univision, TUDN and ESPN Deportes.

Tigres vs León Preview

León captured their eighth Liga MX title in the Apertura 2020, besting UNAM 3-1 on aggregate in the December final.

Argentine striker Emmanuel Gigliotti notched a key goal in each leg of the title round, depositing an 89th-minute equalizer in the 1-1 opener and putting his side up in the 12th minute in the second go.

“We’ve all fought to deliver this eighth title,” León manager Ignacio Ambríz said after the victory, according to ESPN. “Now it’s about simply enjoying this championship, I had a debt with the [León] fans. Today I can tell the fans that I’m at peace, I feel fulfilled, relaxed.”

The club finished with 40 points across 17 matches in the the Apertura regular season; Club América set Liga MX’s short-season record of 43 points in the Apertura 2002, though they played two more matches.

Ambríz, who guided Necaxa to the Clausura 2018 title and América to the 2015-16 CONCACAF Championship title, added he aspires to someday land a job coaching in Europe.

“I have a contract until May and there’s been no negotiation,” the former Mexican international defender said, per ESPN. “The dream is to go to Europe, I still have it and people are helping.”

Tigres also claimed a trophy in their last outing. They topped Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Dec. 22 at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium to take the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League trophy.

They’d fallen in the tournament’s final in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

“We lost it almost three years in a row and I think the club deserved to finally win it,” Tigres striker André-Pierre Gignac said, according to France 24.

Gignac broke a 1-1 tie from the top of the box in the 84th minute, redirecting a feed from defender Luis Rodríguez.

Gignac’s now scored 143 goals across 243 matches with the club. Since his arrival in 2015, Tigres have won the Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2019 titles.

The 35-year-old Frenchman finished the Apertura 2020 regular season with 11 goals, one shy of the league lead, which belonged to Cruz Azul’s Jonathan Rodríguez.

Tigres closed the regular season campaign in sixth place with 28 points. After overcoming Toluca 2-1 in the reclassification round, they succumbed to Cruz Azul 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

“We finally achieved an international title,” Gignac said, per France 24.

“I always wanted to win it even though some say it is not worth much. It is worth going to a Club World Cup, and it is worth playing against the best teams from each continent. Today it is Tigres’ turn.”