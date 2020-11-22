Titans vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (6-3) Sunday with both teams trying to end recent skids.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Titans vs Ravens online:

Titans vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens are coming off a 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots, and they have dropped two of their last three, while the Titans just got man-handled by the Indianapolis Colts, 34-17 and have also lost two of three.

The last time these two teams faced off was last January in the AFC divisional round. The Titans forced three turnovers out of quarterback Lamar Jackson in their convincing 28-12 victory. The Ravens amassed over 500 yards, but couldn’t punch it in the end zone enough. Jackson said this week that getting some touchdowns this time around will be a focal point for the offense.

“We just wanted to score points during the game,” Jackson said. “Our offense, we were driving the ball, but we weren’t finishing. That would be one of the biggest takeaways I took from the game – that we just have to finish drives. And hopefully, that’s what we’re going to do this Sunday.”

The Ravens have been struggling a bit on offense this season, with several issues stemming from an offensive line that has been riddled with injuries. The Ravens are 22nd in the league in total offense, and they’ll be going up against a Titans defense that is allowing 26.1 points per contest.

On offense, the Titans have struggled more of late, largely due to facing some of the NFL’s best defenses, including the Chicago Bears and the Colts. They’ve also utilized Derrick Henry a lot less than they were earlier in the season.

Over his last four games, Henry has averaged 19.5 carries and 89.5 yards while scoring just twice. Unsurprisingly, the Titans are 1-3 during that stretch, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill says it’s all part of the team’s plan for their All-Pro running back.

“That’s been by design,” Tannehill said about Henry’s workload. “He started off the season on a really high rate of carries per game and something that’s probably going to be unsustainable not only as you get deep into this year or into his career. Wanted to take something off his plate there and give our other guys some opportunities to make plays. Derrick’s going to continue to be a huge part of our offense and the workhorse that he is. But it’s been by design to keep his carries to a manageable level.”

Henry will be facing a Ravens defense that ranks 11th in the league against the run, so it will be interesting to see how often the Titans utilize him as the game progresses, particularly if they fall behind early.

Injury-wise, the Ravens will be without pass rusher Calais Campbell, who is dealing with a calf injury, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who is out with an ankle issue. For the Titans, Jadeveon Clowney will miss with a knee injury, and wideout Adam Humphries will be out with a concussion.