Titans vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans control their own destiny heading into the final week of the season and can lock up the AFC South title with a win against the struggling Houston Texans.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Titans vs Texans Preview

The Titans are coming off a 40-14 shellacking against the Packers, but have to turn things around in a hurry if they want to punch their postseason ticket and the AFC South crown.

“We weren’t able to play physical enough and stop the run,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Michael Hogan of SI.com. “We kicked the ball out of bounds to start the game. Turnovers. … None of it was good enough and we’ll have to go back and coach and practice and be ready to go win a game.”

The Titans won the first matchup early in the season 42-36, but this one obviously holds much more importance, with their first division title in over a decade up for grabs.

“It doesn’t get any more clear than it is for us right now. We win this game, find a way to win, (we) win the division,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “That’s one of the things we set out to do this year. It’s pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen.”

Titans running back Derrick Henry can clinch his second consecutive rushing title on Sunday, with a more than 200-yard cushion on Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who is not playing on Sunday. Henry has 1,777 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He could also break the 2,000-yard mark with a big game.

“That would be great if we could do that,” Texans coach Romeo Crennel said. “I know that he’s probably planning on it. But what we have to do is we have to keep him from getting to the second level, because once he gets to the second level, he becomes a different animal then.”

The Texans have lost four games in a row and are 5-11 entering the matchup. Despite that, Houston doesn’t plan on taking it easy on their division rival. That includes Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I expect him to play and help us win,” Crennel said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “If we’re up by 50 at halftime, maybe I take him out.”

The Titans are a 7-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 56 points. Tennessee are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games. Meanwhile, Houston is 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games.