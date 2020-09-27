Titans vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Titans vs Vikings online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Nashville and Minneapolis

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Nashville and Minneapolis

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Nashville and Minneapolis

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Nashville and Minneapolis

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Vikings live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Titans vs Vikings Preview

The Titans edged the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 last week, taking the lead for good on a Stephen Gostkowski 49-yard field goal with 96 seconds left.

“To get a chance to win at the end of the game, that’s what you practice for,” the kicker said, according to The Associated Press. “Luckily we were able to come through today. It’s exciting to get the win and get the Titans to 2-0.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected on 18 of 24 passes for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns without turning the ball over. His longest scoring toss was an 18-yarder to wideout Adam Humphries.

“He was on fire,” running back Derrick Henry said of Tannehill, per AP. “He did a great job in the red zone. It’s just what he does.”

The Titans’ first win of the year was even tighter: A 25-yarder from Gostkowski with 17 seconds remaining pushed them past the Broncos 16-14.

“You’re fortunate to be 2-0, but you also want to continue to improve,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, according to the team’s official website. “I think if we don’t continue to improve quickly, these are probably going to go the other way.”

He added: “There’s been a lot of good stuff, and stuff we have to clean up. We have to continue to eliminate the stuff that will get us beat.”

The Vikings dropped to 0-2 last week, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 28-11.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had arguably the worst outing of his career. He completed just 11 of 26 passes for 113 yards and 3 interceptions. He’s thrown for fewer yards in a start just once — a 28-12 dismantling of the Atlanta Falcons last year in which the Vikings outrushed Atlanta 172-73 and won the turnover battle 3-0; Cousins went 8-for-10 for 98 yards and a score.

Through two weeks, Minnesota’s passing attack ranks dead last in the NFL with 343 yards, and Cousins has thrown twice as many interceptions (4) as touchdowns (2).

“I’ve got to find some room for him is the best way to put it,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said this week, according to ESPN. “We had some plays last week where he had no place to go with the ball. Me sitting there looking at what we’re doing and saying ‘OK we’ve got to get some people open in these situations vs. coverages or those type of things we’ve got to work to get open.’

“But we had some plays that were very difficult on him. Kirk is battling. He’s doing his part — he’s battling, studying, working hard, practicing hard. I take it personal that I’ve got to help him more, and I know his teammates need to as well.”