How to Watch Tony Awards Today for Free

The 2022 Tony Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2022 Tony Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

The 75th annual Tony Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 12 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific times on CBS, but the fun actually starts an hour ahead of that on Paramount Plus.

Broadway stars Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are hosting The Tony Awards: Act One exclusively on Paramount Plus where they will kick off the awards ceremony by “bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming,” according to the CBS press release.

Then starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, Ariana DeBose will host the three-hour CBS extravaganza that honors “theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.” The awards have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

DeBose won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 “West Side Story” adaptation. She was also nominated for Tony Award in 2018 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and she appeared in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.”

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, CBS in a statement. “After the challenging last two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12,” said Ariana DeBose.

“The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theater community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “We can’t wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12 and dazzle, inspire and entertain us.”

“There’s a reason Ariana has been nominated and won so many awards … and you’ll see why on June 12 when she is back ‘home’ on a Broadway stage,” said Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

