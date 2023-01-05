Tournament of Champions 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tournament of Champions golf event tees off on Thursday, January 5, in Maui, Hawaii.

TV coverage of the tournament will be on Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, Peacock TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Offering more extensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, ESPN+ is the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the tournament:

There are several different broadcast options for each day of the tournament, including featured groups, featured holes and a main feed.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you just want a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch Golf Channel, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, while Golf Channel is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the tournament, as you can watch daily coverage of each round on Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and Golf Channel, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Tournament of Champions 2023 Preview

No Rory McIlroy or Cameron Smith? No problem for a star-studded field at the Tournament of Champions, which begins on Thursday.

Seventeen of the top 20 golfers in the world will compete at the Plantation Course and Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. McIlroy, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world opted out of the tournament, and defending champion Cameron Smith can’t compete in the PGA tournament this year because of his involvement with LIV Golf.

Scottie Scheffler, who won 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year, could make a run at McIlroy’s No. 1 ranking in the tournament. Scheffler will have to contend with Jon Rahm, who took runner up in last year’s Tournament of Champions. Scheffler wishes he could be competing against Smith, too.

“In the world of golf, I think it’s definitely a little sad what’s happening,” Scheffler said via Golf Digest. “It’s kind of weird this week. I get to my locker, and my locker’s next to Cam Smith’s locker, because he’s a past champ here, and he’s not here. So it’s a little strange, but golf will move on. I think this stuff just takes time. Things will heal and we’ll see what happens.”

For Rahm, he looks to win the tournament this year after coming up short in 2022 despite his 33-under score.

“It’s the lowest I’ve ever shot without winning a tournament, that’s for sure,” Rahm said via Yahoo! Sports. “I think last year was unique because we didn’t have as much wind as we usually have here, which is the defense of this golf course, and then it was softer than in the past, so you had to be that aggressive … it doesn’t happen when you go that low and not win.”

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas also look to make big showings in the tournament again. Tony Finau could also emerge as a winner’s circle contender in the tournament after a career year in 2022.

“It took me seven years just to get to the PGA Tour from when I turned pro, so those seven years were extremely difficult. But I’ve always looked at the cup as half full,” Finau said on the “Beyond the Clubhouse Podcast” via the Desert News. “I’ve given myself chances to win and I’ve just looked at it as a learning experience and I’ve never kicked myself so hard to say, ‘This is the worst thing of all time’ kind of thing. I always have had a perspective of how great my life is.”

“I’m going to keep pushing myself to see what I can accomplish,” Finau added. “Hopefully 2023 is a year where I continue on this streak and hopefully do so in a major way.”