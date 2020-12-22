UCF vs BYU Live Stream: How to Watch Boca Raton Bowl 2020 Online

The UCF Knights (6-3) and No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will square off in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium Tuesday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UCF vs BYU online for free:

UCF vs BYU Preview

The Cougars last played December 12, when they handed San Diego State a 28-14 loss. Quarterback Zach Wilson was lights out yet again in the victory, going 25-34 for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, BYU is ranked 10th in the FBS in total defense (it’s surrendering 308.9 total yards a game) and it is third in points allowed, giving up just 14.6 points a game. They’ll be going up against a UCF team that is surrendering 31.4 points a game on defense while scoring 44.3 points on offense — but BYU isn’t resting on its laurels.

“They’ve stressed that this is a really good defense we are facing, and we believe them,” BYU quarterback Zach Wilson said. “You can see it on film; They’re fast and aggressive and they can make plays.”

The Cougars also say that the stat line for the Knights defense, specifically, is a bit deceiving. “So I think some of their stats are a little bit deceptive, because of how many snaps they defend,” BYU passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “It is not wise to look at the point totals they give up or the yards they give up. … Their games are track meets.”

The Knights last played on November 27, when they handed South Florida a 58-46 loss. Central Florida also played a tough Cincinnati team the week prior, giving the No. 8 Bearcats all they could handle in a 36-33 loss. Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been having a sneakily stellar season, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions — so this UCF team will not be an easy out for the Cougars.

Central Florida’s top wideout, Marlon Williams, who led the team with 71 catches for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns, opted out of the game to declare for the NFL Draft, so the offense will lean on receiver Jaylon Robinson and running back Greg McCrae, who has 681 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

The Cougars aren’t taking anything for granted in this one though, especially after they were upset by a plucky Coastal Carolina team on December 5.

“I don’t think we can talk about legacy until we find out what happens in this next game,” Roderick said. “Eleven wins is hard to do, and being a one-loss team is really hard to do. We got to go win this game first before we talk about that. … These guys have come a long way and it has been fun to watch them progress, but we got one more game before we can talk about what all that means.”