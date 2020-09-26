UCF vs East Carolina Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 13 UCF Knights football team will visit the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, NC, on Saturday in American Athletic Conference action.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ABC.

UCF vs East Carolina Preview

The Knights opened their 2020 campaign by thrashing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 49-21 on the road last week.

Sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected on 27 of 41 passes for 417 yards, besting his career best by 52, and tossed 4 touchdowns and a pick. He added 30 yards on the ground.

“From the first snap on, he had his eyes in the right place, he understood protections,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said after the victory, according to The Associated Press. “We made tons of adjustments on the sideline and he was flawless in doing all that. That’s extremely hard to do. That speaks to his growth from year one to year two.”

Four Knights amassed more than 80 yards from scrimmage: running back Otis Anderson racked up 88 yards and a score on 18 carries, wideout Marlon Williams hauled in 10 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, wideout Jaylon Robinson made 6 grabs for 105 yards, and fellow receiver Tre Nixon reeled in 4 passes for 94 yards and a pair of scores before leaving with an injury.

“There’s still a lot more to work on,” Gabriel said Monday, according to 247Sports. “There’s a lot of points we left on the board. All I’m focused on is getting better as a team. I’m just so excited [about] this team because I know we have a high ceiling. All we can do is get better from this week and move on. It’s ECU week. That’s all I’m worried about.”

The Knights didn’t live up to their lofty standards in 2019, going 10-3 overall and 6-2 in AAC play. ECU went 4-8 on the year and 1-7 in conference action.

Like the Knights, the Pirates had their scheduled 2020 debut — a clash with the Marshall Thundering Herd — postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic (UCF had an in-state tilt with the FIU Panthers pushed back).

Unlike UCF, the Pirates have yet to take the field against another team in 2020. Last year, the Knights pounded ECU 41-28 at home in October.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Pirates head coach Mike Houston said Tuesday of matching up with UCF, according to the ECU athletics department website. “You watch them from the opening kickoff on Saturday against Georgia Tech and like I said, I think Georgia Tech has an improved roster. But the speed differential was drastic. I think it’s something we experienced last year down in Orlando, so we have a good feel for it from that game.”

He added: “I think it’s going to be limiting the dynamic plays they have on offense. Hopefully we can have some of our own offensively.”