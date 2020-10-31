Where to Watch UCF vs Houston Football

The University of Central Florida Knights (3-2) will head to TDECU Stadium Saturday to take on the Houston Cougars (2-1) in a key AAC matchup.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch UCF vs Houston live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch UCF vs UC on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has live college football (select AAC, Big 12, Conference USA and Sun Belt games) and dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UCF vs Houston live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

UCF vs Houston Preview

The Knights are fresh from a 51-34 win over Tulane last weekend. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel had yet another incredible stat line, finishing with 422 yards and five touchdowns. It has been the status quo for Gabriel this season; he has passed for under 400 yards just once, and he has thrown 19 touchdowns to two interceptions so far. Wide receiver Marlon Williams caught nine passes for 174 yards and three scores in the win, and should continue to be his top weapon.

The Cougars won last week, beating Navy, 37-21. Houston managed to overcome a slow start, with a strong fourth-quarter showing sealing the victory. Quarterback Clayton Tune went 24-34 for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and he led an impressive air attack the Midshipmen couldn’t contain.

Houston averaged nine yards per pass, and they were efficient, going 2-2 on fourth down — but their running game needs some work. They had 86 yards on 31 carries against Navy, and they will have to try to establish themselves against a UCF team that has given up nearly 40 points a game over its last three contests.

Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen is happy with his team, but he does want something specific cleaned up: UCF had nine penalties for 77 yards in the victory, and that cannot continue, especially against good teams.

“I like our team, and I think our team likes each other and plays hard for each other,” Holgorsen said. “We do continue to do some dumb things, which the majority of the dumb stuff this week was pre-snap issues and some technique issues, where previously most of the dumb stuff was celebration, post-snap stuff. We cleaned a lot of that stuff up, (but) obviously we were way too penalized.”

For their part, the Cougars are taking it one game at a time, trying not to look back at previous games or ahead of upcoming ones.

“You’re only as good as your next performance,” Knights coach Josh Heupel said. “Our record is what it is. That’s who and what we are as a football team right now. We’re defined this week by what happens on Saturday. Control today. This season has gone fast in some ways. In other ways, it’s been a long journey to get to this point, too. I think our guys have an appreciation for today, just everything that they’ve gone through. Let’s focus on that and enjoy being around each other, come into the building with great energy and go compete.”