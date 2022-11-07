How to Watch UCLA vs Sac State Basketball Online for Free

The UCLA Bruins take on the Sacramento State Hornets in non-conference action on Monday, November 7.

The game (11:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Sacramento State vs UCLA streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Sacramento State vs UCLA Preview

Seventh-ranked UCLA seeks a strong start to the new season against Sacramento State on Monday.

The Bruins return key players from a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. The crew includes David Singleton, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba, and Tyger Campbell. Mac Etienne and Will McClendon also return after missing last season due to injuries.

UCLA has a dangerous player in Campbell, who can make plays on defense but can also shoot from three-point range. He averaged 11.9 points and one steal per game, and shot .410 from beyond the arc last season.

“I’m on him. I want him in Steph Curry mode,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said about Campbell according to 247 Sports. “So Tyger is the best in the country at taking care of the ball, can run the pick and roll, run your team is out the window. He’s become such an elite shooter, that for us to win, he needs to be hunting shots.”

Jaquez is also a dangerous scorer and defender. He posted 13.9 points per game last season, and he also grabbed 5.7 rebounds and dished 2.3 assists per contest.

Both Jaquez and Campbell stayed on board with the Bruins to make another run. They reached a Final Four with the Bruins in 2019.

“We had talked about in the offseason what our decision was going to be,” Jaquez said via the Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bolch. “He had opportunities. I had opportunities. Ultimately, we came to the decision that we were going to come back and try to hang banner No. 12 at Pauley Pavilion.”

Jaquez and Campbell shined with 25 points apiece in the Bruins’ exhibition game against Concordia Irvine on November 2, a 93-63 route. Clark, Singleton, and Dylan Anderews all hit double figures, too.

Now, the Bruins seek similar success against Sacramento State. The Hornets went 11-18 last season and finished near the bottom of the Big Sky Conference.

Sacramento State also lost some key players such as leading scorer Bryce Fowler and William FizPatrick. The Hornets didn’t put up a lot of points last season to begin with, mustering 65.4 points per game.

Returning players for the Hornets include Kevin Wilbon and Zach Chappel. Wilbon averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. Chappel posted 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per night.