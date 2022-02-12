How to Watch UCLA vs USC Basketball Online for Free

Crosstown conference rivals meet in a top-25 battle when the No. 12 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 21 USC Trojans on Saturday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

UCLA vs USC Basketball Preview

The city of Los Angeles will be treated to an appetizer before Super Bowl LVI when crosstown Pac-12 rivals UCLA and USC face off in a top-25 battle at the Galen Center on Saturday night.

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday, when they beat Stanford on the road, 79-70.

Junior guard Johnny Juzang led the way for the Bruins in the bounce-back win, scoring a team-best 23 points. It was the eighth 20+ point game for the team’s leading scorer this season.

Tyger Campbell scored 14 and dished out seven assists for the Bruins on Tuesday. The redshirt junior guard ranks second in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (3.63-to-1).

The Bruins put forth an extremely clean performance in the win over Stanford, turning the ball over a season-low six times.

“Offensively, that’s as good as we’ve played in a while,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said. “We ran the floor and passed the ball better than we have.”

UCLA ranks fourth in the nation in fewest turnovers committed per game (9.3) and 11th in turnover margin (4.7). They come into this weekend No. 2 in the Pac-12 in points per game (77.8) and margin of victory (11.9).

The No. 21 USC Trojans (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12) head into this Saturday’s matchup with their conference foe winners of three of their last four games, including a come-from-behind victory over Pacific on Tuesday.

The Trojans got out to a sluggish start and trailed 30-22 at halftime against a Pacific team who came into the game with a 7-15 record. They kicked it into gear in the second half and outscored Pacific 52-38 en route to a 74-68 win.

Leading the way on Tuesday for USC was their junior guard Boogie Ellis, who scored a team-high 13 points. Senior guard Drew Peterson and redshirt senior forward Chevez Goodwin each tallied 12 points.

The Trojans were without their leading scorer and rebounder Isaiah Mobley against Stanford. The junior forward who is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, suffered a nose fracture in a loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week. USC head coach Andy Enfield said that Mobley should be available to take the floor on Saturday.

The Trojans possess one of the best defenses in the nation, holding their opponents to a 38.1 percent shooting percentage, which is 11th-best in all of college basketball. They have held 16 of their first 24 opponents this season to under 40 percent shooting.

Coach Enfield, who led the Trojans to the Elite 8 last season, knows what a big game this Saturday’s contest presents.

“Everybody knows what this rivalry game is about,” said Enfield. “It’s two ranked teams in Los Angeles. It should be a fun atmosphere. We’re looking forward to it.”

USC has won the last four meetings between the conference rivals but UCLA leads the all-time series, 143-113, dating back to 1928.