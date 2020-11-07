UCLA vs Colorado Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick their season off at Folsom Field in Boulder when they host the UCLA Bruins Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UCLA vs Colorado State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UCLA vs Colorado Preview

Chip Kelly begins his third year as head coach of the Bruins with a newfound emphasis on defense. “We’ve been going against each other, but we have some veteran guys that have been really good for us on the front in Osa (Odighizuwa) and Odua (Isibor) and guys like that that have a knack for getting to the quarterback, so we have some leadership there,” Kelly said, adding: “And we’re excited about seeing some of the young guys and what they can do and bring to that pass rush. But we do have to generate more on the pass rush, that’s a given.”

On the other side of the ball, Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will lead the offense this season. Thompson-Robinson has 4,012 career passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over his career, and he has a solid one-two combo to throw to in wide receivers Chase Cota and Jaylen Erwin. He also has sophomore Kyle Philips, who caught 60 balls last season, so the Bruins’ passing attack should be a very formidable one.

Thompson-Robinson had seven fumbles and 12 interceptions last year, and he said ball security and decision making have been things he has been working on. “I don’t think I’ve fumbled or thrown a pick or anything this whole camp,” Thompson-Robinson said.

The Buffaloes will have a new quarterback under center after Steven Montez graduated last year. Sam Noyer, who has gone 21-41 for 179 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions as a backup over his career, will get the nod. Noyer, who is a converted safety, narrowly beat out junior Tyler Lytle to win the team’s quarterback competition. It’s possible both quarterbacks could see action Saturday against the Trojans, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said this week.

“Sam got the nod, but we are really, really impressed with what Tyler has done this camp and … he’s going to get a chance to play some,” Dorrell said, adding: “We had three weeks to make a decision without any spring practice. Sam, we felt that he just operationally is just a little bit better at this point but just barely, barely better.”

The Bruins are six-point favorites and have won two out of the last three against Colorado, but Dorrell was blunt when he was asked about his team’s chances heading into this game and this season. “I know a lot of people don’t have high expectations for us, which is OK,” Dorrell said. “But they’re eager to show they can compete and play well in this conference regardless of who we’re playing.”