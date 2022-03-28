How to Watch UConn vs NC State Elite 8 Game Live Online

UConn (28-5) and NC State (32-3) are set to meet up at Total Mortgage Arena on Monday with a spot in the Women’s Final Four on the line.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of NC State vs UConn online:

NC State vs UConn Preview

UConn is looking to continue its tear of 13 straight appearances in the Final Four as they face off against NC State on Monday. The Huskies overwhelmed Indiana in the Sweet 16, with Christyn Williams and Paige Bueckers leading the way with 15 points each.

Bueckers is one of the biggest names in the womens’ game but is coming off knee surgery. Auriemma was happy to see how she’s been playing, gradually ramping up her workload and production.

“We really want Paige to do well because she’s coming off of a big, big surgery,” Auriemma said. “We know how good she is, so we want her to be the Paige that she was. What you don’t want is to sit around and root for Paige while the game is going on instead of playing basketball.

“But you can tell she hasn’t played in a long time. She doesn’t have that same stuff she used to have. Each day it gets more and more like it used to be. But it doesn’t have to be as good as it was because everybody else around her is a lot better than they were.”

NC State is the top seed in their region and looking for its first berth in the women’s Final Four since 1998. It won’t be easy, however, with the game being played less than 100 miles from UConn’s campus.

“Connecticut fans are great,” NC State coach Wes Moore said. “If I’m out somewhere traveling or something, I run into them. They love their women’s basketball, and you’ve got to respect that.”

It won’t be the first time that NC State has played in front of a tough crowd against an elite team.

“We’ve gone to South Carolina and beat them at their home, we’ve gone to Louisville, beat them at their home, Indiana this year,” NC State’s Elissa Cunane said. “We’re capable of beating a great team on their home court, so we know we’re capable of doing it tomorrow.”

NC State bested Notre Dame in their Sweet 16 matchup, using a four-quarter surge to pick up the 66-63 victory. Auriemma has a heaping amount of respect for the Wolfpack and what they’ve done.

“They’re solid. They’re experienced. They know how to win. They play great together. They don’t seem fazed by anything,” Auriemma said. “They had 9 million reasons to lose that game [Saturday], and they ended up winning it. It just goes to show you their resolve and their ability to just play and play the whole 40 minutes.”