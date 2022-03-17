How to Watch UConn vs New Mexico State Basketball Online

After leading UConn (23-9) to its most wins since 2016, Dan Hurley and the Huskies get the ever-dangerous 5 vs. 12 matchup against WAC champions New Mexico State (26-6) on Thursday in Buffalo.

UConn vs New Mexico State Preview

Connecticut and New Mexico State meet in a clash of two programs looking to get out of the first round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in years. The UConn Huskies last won a first-round game in 2016, and the NMSU Aggies did it in 2015.

UConn senior forward Isaiah Whaley sees more similarities between his squad and the Aggies than recent tournament history. Whaley expects a tough west region matchup against a WAC team that plays similar to UConn and other Big East squads.

“As soon as they announced the team, I looked up YouTube clips of them,” Whaley said per Shreyas Laddha of the Hartford Courant. “I needed to see exactly who we were going against. I saw the film a little bit. I see why they are here. They’re a really good team. We have our work cut out for us.”

“They’re really physical,” he added. “They have great size. They are not super fast but are really, really physical. We are a big and physical team as well, so it’s going to be a good matchup for us.”

UConn, which lost by three to Big East tournament champion No. 6 Villanova 63-60 on March 11, doesn’t flinch against physical or ranked squads. The Huskies posted wins over Villanova and No. 8 Auburn during the regular season.

New Mexico State won the WAC tournament March 12 with a 66-52 victory over Abilene Christian, which made a run in last year’s NCAA tournament. The Aggies beat NCAA tournament team Davidson and Pac-12 team Washington State during the regular season. NMSU has size with two players at 6-foot-10 or taller and another three at 6-foot-7 or taller.

“We wanted to get bigger for a number of reasons,” Aggies head coach Chris Jans told the media via Laddha, “not just for if we were awarded the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. Just overall, I felt like we’ve been smaller out front for too long. … We made a concerted effort to try to get bigger across the board. I definitely feel better now that you know we’ve got that added size. We’ll be able to match up a little better with a team like UConn than maybe in past years.”

Junior forward Teddy Allen has been the go-to player for the Aggies. Allen averages 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Talking about New Mexico St's offense, you have to start with WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen Allen leads the Aggies in minutes, field goal attempts, points and rebounds Coach Chris Jans loves to put Allen in Pick and Rolls and allow him to playmake pic.twitter.com/m6FXSxqvWI — UConn Film Room (@UConnFilmRoom) March 15, 2022

Junior guard Sir’Jabari Rice scores 12.2 points per game. He also averages 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per night.

Senior 6-foot-7 forward Johnny McCants has been solid for the Aggies this season. He averages 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Huskies senior guard R.J. Cole makes things go for his team. He averages 15.7 points and 4.1 assists plus 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo has been tough in the lane for the Huskies. Sanogo averages 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

Senior guard Tyrese Martin scores 13.7 points per contest. He also averages 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night.