UFC 257 PPV Cost: ESPN+ Bundle Deal & Pricing Info

A loaded main card headlined by a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is set for UFC 257 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi Saturday night.

The UFC 257 PPV has different pricing options depending whether or not you already have ESPN+. You can buy the Poirier vs McGregor 2 PPV right here, or you can read on for the different purchase options and info:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 257 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ before, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 257 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 257 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 257 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 257 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 257

How to Watch UFC 257

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 257 on January 23 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will take center stage at this event, with the winner of the fight could potentially getting a title shot, perhaps against the likes of Charles Oliveira. It will be the first time these two fighters have squared off since September 2014, when McGregor knocked Poirier out in just one round.

“The Notorious” one hasn’t fought in over a year, when he took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020, also with a first-round TKO. All eyes will be on McGregor’s return, but there are plenty of other exciting bouts lined up on the card, including the co-main event.

In another of the card’s most anticipated fights, Michael Chandler will make his UFC debut against Dan Hooker.

“It is interesting that I end up with Dan Hooker first fight. But, man, I didn’t sign with the UFC to have a walk in the park. I didn’t sign with the UFC to have anything less than most challenges that I could possibly have in the second half of my career,” Chandler told BJPenn.com.

Hooker is 7-2 since becoming a lightweight in 2017, and the 34-year-old has a 21-5 record overall. “He’s orthodox; he’s got a good right hand,” Hooker said of Chandler, per MMA Junkie. “There’s a lot of similarities there between Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder, so there’s a lot of similarities there. I just feel like he’s a lot more explosive and is a lot faster at closing the distance, and he starts very fast. He starts incredibly quick. In that first round, he will really come out and try to test you and try to take your head off pretty much, so that’s exciting to me. It’s gonna be a fast start, and it might be all she wrote in Round 1, so that’s good news for me.”

Here’s a run down of the fights on the UFC 257 card:

Preliminary Card:

Nasrat Haqparast vs Arman Tsarukyan, Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior, Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs Sara McMann, Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr vs. Marcin Prachnio, Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov, Middleweight

Movsar Evloev vs Nik Lentz, Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight

Main Card: