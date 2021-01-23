UFC 257 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The explosive action at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi kicks off on Saturday with a packed prelim card that will set the tone for the highly-anticipated pay-per-view, headlined by Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier

UFC 257 Prelims Preview

The action at UFC 257 gets started with the prelims, which have already seen a bit of a shakeup due to some issues with fighters.

The main event of the prelims will now be Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola — fighters who had their initial matchups broken up due to very different reasons.

Frevola was originally scheduled to take on Ottman Azaitar, but Azaitar will no longer be fighting at UFC 257 or anytime soon. Azaitar was cut by the UFC after a “violation of the health and safety protocols.” That is putting it lightly, per UFC president Dana White.

“It’s pretty amazing actually,” White told BT Sport. “He and his team cut off their wristbands, gave them to somebody else outside the bubble, I don’t know how they even did it. That guy taped them, showed up with a bag, went into a room, shimmied across four balconies, went into his room, dropped the bag off, changed his clothes, and then left. When security tried to stop him, he wouldn’t stop. It’s bad. He’s gone, he’s no longer a UFC fighter.”

Now Frevola will fight fellow lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who had his fight called off after it was announced Nasrat Haqparast would be unable to compete. Tsarukyan also missed weight, meaning he’ll forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

That doesn’t mean Frevola isn’t excited to do battle on Fight Island.

“Ever since I heard about Fight Island, I got serious Mortal Kombat vibes and I wanted to fight there,” he told UFC.com. “It’s one of things I love about being a martial artist and being able to fight and train all over the world – learning the different cultures and being able to relate to the people through martial arts. I’m real excited about this.”

Full Prelim Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola; Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior; Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann; Women’s Bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio; Light Heavyweight

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz; Middleweight

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev; Catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov; Flyweight

Main Card

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler