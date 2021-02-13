How to Watch UFC 258 PPV on Firestick or Fire TV

Buy UFC 258

Kamaru Usman returns to the octagon for a third title defense as he faces off against Gilbert Burns in a welterweight main event on Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC 258 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Usman vs Burns to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch all the fights on your Firestick or Fire TV:

How to Watch UFC 258 on Firestick or Fire TV

1) Buy the UFC 258 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, go to the “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the ESPN app 5) Select the ESPN app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the ESPN app 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 258 prelims or the UFC 258 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 258 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 258 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 258?

If you don’t want to watch on a Firestick or Fire TV, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 258 Preview

Kamaru Usman has yet to lose in the UFC, the lone loss on his resume coming in 2013 in the Championship Fighting Alliance. But Usman doesn’t walk around with the flamboyance of some top-level fighters. He lets his fighting do the talking for him.

“People see the way that I approach the sport and are like, ‘Why isn’t he talking more? Why doesn’t he talk crap? Why doesn’t he try to sell us what Conor McGregor sells us? Why isn’t he promoting himself?’ ” Usman told The New York Post. “For some of these people, it’s hard for them to grasp that I don’t have to do that. I don’t need to be that guy.”

Usman is defending his title for the third time, this time against a former teammate in Gilbert Burns.

“I want to take it one fight at a time,” Usman said. “That’s the biggest piece of advice that some of my mentors have given me. I want to take it one fight at a time because as long as I do that and I go out there and I take care of business that’s in front of me, by the time I’m said and done, everyone is going to look back and say, ‘Wow, he really was the greatest to ever do this.’”

Of course, Burns and Usman have history, but the champ doesn’t think that will have much bearing on the fight.

“We talkin’ bout practice,” Usman told UFC.com. “It’s different when you step inside that cage. It’s a whole different savage, and he’s going to realize that.

“He’s tough, and he’s followed the example that’s been put in front of him for years,” Usman added. “Him actually believing and following that example, look where it’s gotten him in recent years. I commend him for that. I’m, in a way, proud of him for being able to come up the rankings like that. At the end of the day, you have to step up to the guy that knows how to do this, that’s been doing this, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (170.0) vs. Gilbert Burns (170)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Maki Pitolo (185) vs. Julian Marquez (185)

Preliminary Card

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Belal Muhammad (169.5) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Mallory Martin (115.5)

Andre Ewell (138.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez (140) (catchweight)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Ricky Simon (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Gabe Green (169.5) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)