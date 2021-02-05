How to Watch UFC PPV on PS5

When the newest UFC fight schedule starts to roll out, you’ll want access to UFC PPV on as many platforms as possible. With the ESPN+ app on your PS5, you can join in on the excitement of watching your favorite fighters go head-to-head. For future UFC fights, you can turn your PS5 into a digital octagon and bring the bout right to your living room.

Set down your DualSense and enjoy the thrills of a UFC PPV fight streamed directly to your PS5. Never miss a moment when the best of the best come together for an evening of high-stakes melee combat. UFC PPV on PS5 provides you with direct access to every fight available on ESPN+ and through the UFC Fighter Pass.

Secure your spot ringside and follow the steps below to stream UFC PPV on PS5.

How to Order UFC PPV

Before you can watch the UFC PPV fight, you’ll need to purchase access through the UFC Fightpass, ESPN, or even a Disney+ subscription bundle. To purchase access, follow the steps below:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: ESPN+ offers a bundle that includes an annual subscription to the sports streaming service and the UFC PPV fight. Subscribe to the cost-savings bundle for a year of access to ESPN+ and UFC PPV.

If You Don’t Have Disney+: Disney+ offers a bundle package for new subscribers that includes access to ESPN+ and the UFC PPV fight. Subscribe to Disney+ via the UFC PPV bundle and receive ESPN and Hulu.

If You Have ESPN+: If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you won’t qualify for new user bundles. However, the platform offers 30% off an annual subscription and the UFC PPV bundle to current subscribers.

UFC Fight Pass: UFC PPV is also available via a UFC Fight Pass subscription. The monthly or annual pass grants access to all UFC fights for the duration of your subscription.

How to Stream UFC PPV on PS5

Purchase UFC PPV using one of the methods above Turn on your PS5 console. From the main screen, find the PlayStation Store Click the “Search” icon Enter “ESPN+” Find the application and click on the icon Confirm the download to install Locate the app under the PS5’s “Media” tab on the dashboard Launch the “ESPN+” app Select “Settings” Click “Account Information” and choose “ESPN Account” Log in with the username created when registering for UFC PPV Find “Featured” and choose the UFC event to watch

While your PS5 is made to deliver the very best in AAA gaming, by downloading the ESPN+ app and registering for UFC PPV access, the console will be a fight night media center.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

What Other Events are Upcoming on ESPN+?

Here’s a look at the UFC on ESPN+ upcoming schedule:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Jan. 23 UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 6 UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 13 UFC 258 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 20 UFC Fight Night ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 6 UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

What Other UFC Content is on ESPN+?

In addition to the aforementioned live events, ESPN+ also comes with an extensive library of on-demand UFC content.

If you’re looking for individual fighters, there are dedicated sections for Conor McGregor (fights vs Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov), Anderson Silva (fights vs Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping and Stephan Bonnar), Max Holloway (fights vs Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas), Michael Bisping (fights vs Luke Rockhold, Silva, Dan Henderson, Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum), Brock Lesnar (fights vs Shane Carwin, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir) and others.

If you just want to binge a random assortment of memorable UFC moments, there are also sections broken up by different themes, such as UFC Reloaded (full event replays of recent PPV’s and Fight Nights), UFC Unleashed (top fights organized into different 45-minute videos), UFC Main Event (provides backstories to certain fights), UFC Top 10 (best submission artists, knockout artists, upsets, title fights, etc.) and UFC 25 Greatest Fights (over 12 hours of content breaking down the top fights in history).

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

