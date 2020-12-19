UNC vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch CBS Sports Classic

After a bit of rescheduling, the Kentucky Wildcats (1-4) and the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) will clash in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UNC vs Kentucky online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UNC vs Kentucky Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes were originally supposed to play North Carolina in this game, but CBS Sports revised the schedule to “more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.”

Now, it will be the Wildcats squaring off against the Tar Heels, and while it has been an unusual week, both teams have adjusted as best as they can.

“This a little unusual to say the least, but these are unusual times and that goes for college basketball, as well,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said. “Our team wants to play in the CBS Sports Classic. Instead of Ohio State, we’ll play Kentucky. Perhaps it would have been better to make a change like this earlier, but the bottom line is we want to play. Kentucky, Ohio State and UCLA all have fantastic programs and we are excited about having the opportunity to play.”

Kentucky is coming off a 64-63 home loss to Notre Dame. Forward Olivier Sarr led all scorers with 22 points and guards Brandon Boston Jr. and Terrence Clarke each added 14. The Wildcats are scoring 66.4 points a game, and they’ve been less than ideal from downtown, shooting just over 24 percent from long range. North Carolina isn’t shooting much better from 3-point range, but they’re scoring 74 points a game, so they’re packing more offensively than Kentucky.

One huge factor with the Tar Heels in this game will be how well they feed their big men in the paint. Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe have each been a huge factor in the team’s success so far this season, and North Carolina will likely go as they go.

“They’ll trap you some,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “They’ll deny (passes). They’ll make it hard to catch. Are you fighting to get open as hard as they’re fighting to keep you from catching it?”

Calipari also discussed UNC’s ability to score fast-break points. “Whether you make it or miss, they’re flying up your back … You better rebound,” Calipari said. “And that means five guys. You better gang rebound because they do … It literally means that you’re going to have to fight. You’re going to have to go body to body. Our guards are going to have to stick their nose in. Our guards are going to have to get 15 rebounds, (or at least) 10 rebounds.”

These two teams last met in 2018, when Kentucky beat North Carolina, 80-72.