UNC vs NC State Basketball 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) will take on the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UNC vs NC State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

UNC vs NC State Preview

UNC is coming off a 75-63 win over Kentucky on Saturday, and it kicks off its ACC season against NC State in this one. Forward Armando Bacot led the way for the Tar Heels against Kentucky, scoring 14 points, while hauling in eight rebounds. Kerwin Walton added 13 points, and Caleb Love and Garrison Brooks each added 11.

“I feel that Kerwin’s our best three-point shooter,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said after the win. “If we were to have a shooting contest, he would almost win it every day. I would have put him back in down the stretch. But the biggest thing we needed was defensively and [he is] behind the guys that have played longer and are more experienced.”

Overall, Williams has been pleased with how his team has been playing, and he also singled out Love for both his shooting and his judgment.

“One of Caleb’s turnovers, in fact, was that charging foul on the opposite side of our bench,” Williams said. “So until that point, they had only had one turnover. That’s the biggest thing, and he took the ball to the basket, made some big shots, still didn’t shoot it in from outside. And I really think he’s going to be a really, really good shooter. It’s just not going in now.”

The Wolfpack are coming off a 69-50 win over Campbell on Saturday. Forward Jericole Hellems led the way for NC State, scoring 19 points, while also hauling in seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Guard Devon Daniels added 12 points and eight rebounds and forward Manny Bates added 10 points.

“PNC is nice, man. I love it,” Daniels said about his home court. “We love playing basketball, and we’re grateful for this opportunity. We’ve all seen how it can be taken away. We’re just trying to play every game to its fullest. The one thing we’re missing here is the fans. They bring a great energy, passion. It gives us something to play for on the court. But we’re just going to have to make it on our own.”

NC State will be challenged in a big way on the boards in this one, as the Tar Heels are 8th in the nation in rebounds per game. The Wolfpack could make up for it with good defense, however. NC State is forcing a turnover on 30.3% of their defensive possessions, and if North Carolina isn’t careful with the ball, this game could be closer than some may think.