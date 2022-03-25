UNC vs USC Women’s Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

North Carolina meets South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Friday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of North Carolina vs South Carolina online:

North Carolina vs South Carolina Preview

North Carolina (25-6) and South Carolina (31-2) will vie for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday.

The Tar Heels started the tournament strong with a 79-66 win over Stephen F. Austin on March 19 behind 28 points from DeJa Kelly. UNC then knocked out Arizona convincingly 66-43 in the second round on Monday, March 21, as Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels with 19 points.

“It’s remarkable,” North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart said according to The Associated Press. “Led by Deja, they really had to take a chance with the program in a bit of turmoil. We had to kind of piece it together because it’s early in our rebirth and these guys worked really hard.”

South Carolina looked the part of the nation’s top-ranked team with a 79-21 blowout win over Howard to open the tournament on March 18. Victaria Saxton dominated on rebounding for the Gamecocks with 13. South Carolina also took care of business against Miami in a 49-33 win as Aliyah Boston dominated the glass with 16 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Kentucky edged South Carolina 64-62 on March 6 SEC tournament championship, but the Gamecocks have been virtually unbeatable otherwise. The only other loss came on Dec. 30, 2021, in a 70-69 overtime defeat against Missouri.

“We’re getting a lot of shots up and we’re breaking some of our offenses down, so our players feel comfortable. Then we’re just doing us. We’re working our offenses. Five on O, just creating a rhythm,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said according to Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri. “But we’re also just letting our players know you just got to put the ball in the hole. We don’t want them gun-shy. We want them to be able to shoot the shots that they naturally take and allow our rebounders to do their job.”

UNC players know they’re in for a big challenge against the NCAA’s top team. Tar Heels players had to keep that off their minds while handling Arizona.

“Our coaches said to build a wall before this game and that’s exactly what we did,” Todd-Williams said according to The Associated Press. “We played together and played with a lot of energy.”

North Carolina Leaders

Kelly leads the Tar Hees with 16.3 points per game. She also averages 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Alyssa Ustby averages 13.2 points per night for second on the team. Ustby leads the team in rebounds with 8.7 per game, and she averages 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

Todd-Williams scores 11 points per contest. She also averages six rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per night.

South Carolina Leaders

Boston leads the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks. She averages 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.6 blocks.

Destanni Henderson leads in assists with 4.1 per game. Henderson also averages 11 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per night.

Zia Cooke posts 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.