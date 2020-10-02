How to Watch Undercover Boss Season 10 Online Free

Popular reality show Undercover Boss returns for its 10th season on Friday, October 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Undercover Boss Season 10 episodes streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Undercover Boss live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Undercover Boss live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Undercover Boss live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Undercover Boss live or on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

‘Undercover Boss’ Season 10 Preview

Undercover Boss is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

The 10th season debuts with five original episodes, all shot prior to the pandemic. Following are details on the first two episodes:

“TGI Fridays,” Friday, October 2 – Ray Blanchette, chief executive officer, TGI Fridays, who started at the company as a manager in training on October 2, 1989, finds out if he can still stand the heat in the kitchen and behind the bar, as he attempts to cook up extra business at a couple of locations.

Since 1965, TGI Fridays has opened its doors to bring people together for everyday celebrations. “That Fridays Feeling” is what people experience when they’re having fun with their friends and family with Fridays. Today, more than 50 years later, Fridays still creates that feeling for people in over 850 restaurants in 55 countries, by offering high-quality, authentic American food and popular drinks backed by genuine service.

“Bowlero,” Friday, October 9 – Colie Edison, chief customer officer of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works to spare the customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media and events, serving over 28 million guests each year at its 300 locations across the country through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF. Bowlero Corp is also the new owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe.

The air dates of the three additional episodes will be announced shortly. Details on the featured bosses and their companies follow, in alphabetical order by episode title:

“Club Med” – Xavier Mufraggi, president and CEO, Club Med, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East*.

(*When this episode was filmed, Mufraggi’s title was president and CEO of North America and the Caribbean.)

Club Med, founded in 1950, is the pioneer and leader of the all-inclusive concept, offering nearly 70 premium resorts in locations across North and South America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style, upscale accommodations, sports activities, children’s programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service.

“Mayor of Shreveport” – Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport, La.

On December 29, 2018, Adrian Perkins was installed as the second-youngest mayor of Shreveport, the third-largest city in Louisiana, with about 200,000 residents. Perkins oversees 13 city departments and approximately 3,000 city employees. He became mayor of his hometown at the age of 33, after graduating from West Point, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and getting a degree from Harvard Law School.

“Smoothie King” – Wan Kim, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Smoothie King.

Smoothie King specializes in nutritious made-to-order smoothies that are a convenient healthy-meal alternative to fast food. The company opened its first store in 1973. It became the first franchised smoothie bar/health food store in the United States in 1989. Since then, Smoothie King has grown to over 1,200 stores across three continents – from the U.S. to the Republic of Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Cayman Islands.

Undercover Boss airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

