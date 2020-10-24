UNLV vs SDSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The San Diego State Aztecs will open their 2020 season by hosting the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at SDCCU Stadium Saturday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UNLV vs San Diego State online for free:

UNLV vs San Diego State Preview

This game will kick off the Marcus Arroyo Era for the Runnin’ Rebels, and it will also mark the beginning of Brady Hoke’s second tenure with the team. As it will be Arroyo’s first game as a head coach, and he said this week his mindset going in is to expect the unexpected.

“You’ve kind of got to game plan for a couple different things in the first couple weeks,” Arroyo said, “because you don’t have any idea what they’re going to do.”

Speaking of uncertainty, the Rebels have not yet named a starting quarterback, but it will be between Kenyon Oblad, Max Gillum, or transfer Justin Rogers. Oblad is the early favorite based on experience, but Arroyo clearly wants to keep his final decision under wraps until game time. Regardless of who starts, SDSU is ready for a fast-paced offensive attack from the former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator.

“For me, as a defender, I know that coach Arroyo is a great offensive mind,” Aztecs senior defensive back Tariq Thompson said this week. “We’re expecting to have a spread-out game. A lot of talent on the perimeter, getting the ball out fast and trying to make big plays, so our job is to stop that.”

On offense, San Diego State named Carson Baker the starting quarterback this week after a camp-long competition. Baker played in exactly one game last season, but he performed well, in limited action, going 19-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown. Despite the sophomore quarterback’s inexperience, SDSU’s new head coach doesn’t seem to think it will be an issue.

“I think his mannerisms and his leadership (are) always (something) you look for from that position,” Hoke said. “I think he has shown that and I think the other thing that you look at is just his command, where he’s at right now and it’s been really, really good.”

On the defensive side of things, the Aztecs were a stingy unit last year, giving up 12 points a game, and they surrendered just 75 yards on the ground per contest. The Runnin’ Rebels, meanwhile, were quite the opposite, allowing 33 points and a whopping 186.2 yards per game on the ground to opposing offenses.

SDSU is 4-1 in their last five games against UNLV, including a 20-17 win last year.