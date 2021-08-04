How to Watch USA vs Australia Olympics Basketball in US

The United States men’s basketball team will take on Australia in the Olympics men’s basketball semifinals.

In the US, the game (start time: Wednesday night at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT) will be on Peacock Premium instead of TV, but if you don’t have that, you can also watch a live stream (or replay) of USA vs Australia and every other Olympic basketball game via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

United States vs Australia Preview

The U.S. is coming off a 95-81 win over Ricky Rubio and Spain. The Americans went down 39-29 in the second quarter and dug themselves into a small hole early, but managed to tie it up at the half and pull away later in the game.

“It was just big to respond,” USA forward Jayson Tatum said about the way the United States responded, via the Washington Post. “It was a time not to get worried, but to raise our sense of urgency. Basketball is a game of runs. [Spain is] a good team. They’re going to make shots. It’s all about how you respond. … It was a dogfight. It was what we expected.”

Kevin Durant led the U.S. with 29 points, and remains a man focused. “We’ve got to finish it,” Durant said. “We’re supposed to be here. For us, it’s about getting the gold.”

On the other side, Australia is coming off a dominant 97-59 win over Argentina. Australia went down early, but went on a tear in the second quarter, going on a 19-4 run. Patty Mills led the way for Australia with 18 points, Joe Ingles chipped in 11 points and 7 assists and Matisse Thybulle added 12 points and 3 steals in a very complete victory.

Australia has never won a medal in the Olympics, narrowly missing a shot at the bronze in 2016, and the team is feeling the pressure to bring one home. “The whole country right now knows the desperation of this team, knows where this team’s at,” Aussie coach Brian Goorjian said. “All eyes are on us.”

Per the official website of the Olympic Games, the United States has won a medal in every Games they’ve completed in, winning 15 gold, one silver and two bronze while compiling a record of 138-5, setting up quite the semifinals matchup between these two teams.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries heading into the semifinals:

Australia Roster: Aron Baynes, Christopher Goulding, Dante Exum, Duop Reath, Jock Landale, Joseph Ingles, Joshua Green, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Nathan Sobey, Nicholas Kay, Patrick Mills.

United States Roster: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), JaVale McGee (Denver Nuggets), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).