How to Watch USA vs Canada World Hockey Juniors 2021 Online

North American archrivals face off for the gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships, as Canada takes on the United States on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

In the US, the game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Canada live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle or Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Canada live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Canada vs USA World Juniors Preview

USA and Canada are facing off for the first time since 2017 with the gold medal on the line at the World Junior Championship, which pits the best under-20 players from around the globe against each other.

The United States hasn’t won the title since that 2017 matchup, which they won 5-4 in a thrilling final shootout.

The victory gave Team USA its fourth gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship, and tenth medal all-time in the event. The US program is 4-1 all-time in gold-medal games at the World Juniors.

The United States punched its ticket to the title game with a victory over Finland. The US led for most of the matchup, but Finland managed to tie it up late before Arthur Kaliyev punched home the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in the match.

“It was a great hockey game, and hats off to Finland for being a great team,” said head coach Nate Leaman. “We showed a lot of mental toughness, when they tied it up our playmakers went out and made a great play to win the game. We’re very happy to be playing for gold tomorrow.”

Leaman credited a hard effort from the team’s third line — John Farinacci, Bobby Brink and Brett Berard — after the win.

“They know how to stay on pucks, they know how to hunt, they know how to get to the net,” Leaman said. “It’s a simple game. They’re not making the game hard on themselves, they’re making the game simple and by keeping it simple they’re all on the same page. … They have good chemistry. It’s fun to watch.”

Canada has steamrolled its way through the tournament, with 33 goals for and just four goals against. Canada earned its spot in the title game with a 5-0 win against Russia.

“The way the leaders and the player deal with adversity every time there’s adversity, that’s what’s made the difference to me,” Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said. “It’s a really tough tournament, there’s still a lot of hockey to be played here. … Tomorrow will be a hell of a game.”

Canada would repeat as champions at the tournament with a victory. It’d be the first time a team has repeated since Canada won four in a row from 2005-09.

Canada is the favorite for the matchup, coming in at -400 on the money line. The over total is set at six goals.

Russia and Finland will face off in the earlier semifinal game to decide the bronze medalist.