How to Watch USA vs Canada Women’s Soccer Online

The United States and Canada clash with the winner going to the gold medal match in women’s soccer.

In the United States, the match (start time: Monday at 4 a.m. ET) will be televised on USA. You can also watch the match live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

USWNT vs Canada Preview

This is shaping up to be another stellar chapter between the two countries. Their legendary clash at the London 2012 Games, in which the United States won 4-3 in stoppage time, remains an Olympic classic — and based on how each team entered this match, we could see another one for the books this year.

American keeper Alyssa Naeher had a standout performance to help propel the United States to victory over the Netherlands, winning 4-2 on penalties. Naeher stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, while Megan Rapinoe scored the deciding penalty kick for the United States.

“Just tried to stay in the moment,” Naeher said after the win, per The Athletic. “Focus on the ball. A couple deep breaths. And just let instincts take over. Stay in the moment as much as I could.”

“There’s no one else I would rather have back there,” U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle said. “She’s saved us so many times.”

On the other side, the Canadians are coming off an equally dramatic 4-3 shootout win over Brazil. Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe had two key stops in penalties, and Vanessa Gilles nailed the winner for Canada.

“I honestly just don’t have many words right now. The excitement level is as high as it can be,” Labbé said. “I think just in the moment it was about trusting myself, trusting my instincts and giving myself a chance to make the save. I didn’t want to go too early and I just wanted to be in a position where I could use my power and make that save.”

With both teams riding high, the winner will head to the gold medal match, while the loser with get a shot at the bronze. Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Canada: