USA vs Canada Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Softball has returned to the Olympic stage in Tokyo and the United States is hoping to continue their strong start as they take on Canada on Wednesday.

In the United States, the game (local start time: Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET) will be televised live on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada softball online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Canada softball live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

NBCSN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBCSN, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Canada softball live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBCSN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Canada softball live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Canada softball live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch games via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs Canada Olympics Softball Preview

Softball makes a return to the Olympics after more than a dozen years away, giving the United States a chance for redemption after finishing as the runner-up for the first time at the 2008 Olympics in Bejing. The Americans had won the previous three gold medals in the event.

Pitcher Cat Osterman is the only player on the roster with gold on her resume, having played in the 2004 Olympics. The 38-year-old left her job as an assistant at Texas State to pursue her Olympic dream.

“I kind of just felt like, you know, I was given a chance, not necessarily for the Cinderella story, but just to be able to come back and be the veteran that I had when I was 21 for my first Olympics,” she told The Athletic.

“I truly felt like if I could get myself in shape, I could give this younger generation of athletes that I’m playing with a good chance at being on the medal stand one way or another, whether it’s just sharing experience or actually pitching. I felt like I had things to offer and kind of felt like it was my responsibility to do that.”

The US will be a tough test for Canada, which has never won a medal at the Olympics in the sport.

Team USA has games scheduled against Mexico and Australia in Tokyo before facing host Japan — their biggest obstacle in the way of gold. The two countries have met in the final of every world championship since 2002. The US has won five times and Japan winning twice.

Japan is also the only other country to win gold at the Olympics, pulling off the upset in 2008.

Team USA Roster